After his beatdown of 17-time WWE world champion John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar may be back for the long haul after making his shocking return in August 2025.

During an episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestleTalk.com), Dave Meltzer discussed whose idea it was to have Cena get squashed by Lesnar. During his statement, he left a key hint about Lesnar's future.

While the squash match wasn't Cena's idea, per se, Meltzer called him “unselfish,” and he “knows on the way out he wants to make people.”

So, Cena decided to try and “make” Lesnar by putting him over again. He has done this in the past, but perhaps he felt it would have more impact since he is on his way out.

Ultimately, it was Paul “Triple H” Levesque's final decision to make, but what Cena says has some merit. “It's not like Paul Levesque's gonna go, ‘No, no, no, you have to win,’” Meltzer explained. “Especially when Brock is the one staying, and he's [Cena] the one leaving, and whatever they have planned for Brock.”

The last part of his quote was crucial. It sounds like Lesnar is back in full capacity as Cena reaches his final stretch. So, it sounds like he was brought in for more than just one program against Cena.

Brock Lesnar put away John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza

In just under nine minutes, Lesnar defeated Cena once again. It was reminiscent of their 2014 SummerSlam bout where Lesnar mercilessly German suplexed Cena.

Their match at Wrestlepalooza was full of suplexes, body slams, and F5s. It made kids in the audience cry as they watched Cena get torn apart. After Lesnar pinned Cena, he got back in the ring to deliver another F5.

Lesnar completely dominated Cena. During the match, Cena got a couple of flurries, but his offense was often thwarted by Lesnar. It appears this is the final time they will cross paths.

Cena is in the final months of his WWE farewell tour. Lesnar made his return to WWE after over two years at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE. He attacked Cena after he lost the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.