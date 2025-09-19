A new report indicates that WWE star Brock Lesnar may make a quick exit from Indianapolis, Indiana, after his Wrestlepalooza match against John Cena.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Lesnar told WWE that he wanted to leave Indianapolis “early” following the event. “I see that Brock Lesnar let them know he wanted to fly out of Indianapolis early,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The reason for Lesnar's request is unclear. However, it has been reported that Lesnar and Cena will open the show, not close it, so perhaps he wants to get home as soon as possible.

Fans in the comments had a field day with the report. One X user quipped, “He'll be landing in Saskatchewan before the main event starts [crying laughing emoji],” joking that he will be back home before the final match occurs. Another asked, “Can we fly him out of WWE and off our TVs even faster?”

Who is Brock Lesnar facing at WWE Wrestlepalooza?

On Saturday, September 20, 2025, Lesnar will open Wrestlepalooza to face Cena. This is presumably the final time they will face in their storied careers.

Cena is in the final stretch of his farewell tour. After it concludes in December 2025, he will not be an in-ring competitor anymore.

He announced his farewell tour at the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE. The farewell tour began during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. He then participated in the annual Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. At WrestleMania 41, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for his record-setting 17th WWE world championship.

Lesnar returned to WWE after a nearly two-year hiatus during the second night of the 2025 SummerSlam PLE on August 3, 2025. He then sat out of Clash in Paris before challenging Cena to a match during the September 5, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

It is unknown if he is back for the long haul. His match against Cena will be his first in over two years. His last match was against Rhodes at the 2023 SummerSlam.

He was named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. After being initially linked, Lesnar was pulled from WWE creative plans. He missed WrestleMania 40 and WrestleMania 41. However, he is now back in some capacity.