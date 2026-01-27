With less than a week left for one of the first big WWE PLEs of the year, the Stamford-based promotion has announced several participants for the Royal Rumble match as well as a brand new theme song for the PLE. Set to be the first Rumble to take place outside of North America, WWE has reportedly planned several surprises for the show.

Making his return last year at SummerSlam 2025 amid his involvement in the Janel Grant sexual assault case, Brock Lesnar is now reportedly set to be a part of the 2026 Royal Rumble. Following his return at SummerSlam, Lesnar wrestled a handful of matches before going on a hiatus.

According to a latest PWInsider Elite report, all signs currently point toward Lesnar being at the Royal Rumble this year. With only two singles matches planned for the show, “The Beast Incarnate” is highly likely to be a part of the men's Rumble. Extremely dominant inside the squared circle, Lesnar's involvement would make him a heavy favorite to win the match.

Apart from Lesnar, former Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is also a heavy favor,ite to return during the PLE. She is set to be in Saudi Arabia this weekend, making her one of the likely returning candidates. She has not been seen since losing to Jade Cargill at Saturday Night's Main Event last year in Nov. 2025. Stratton was feared to be recovering from an injury, but it was not the case; instead, she was on a break.

Who else, apart from Brock Lesnar, can return at WWE Royal Rumble?

While Lesnar and Stratton are heavy favorites to come back, the same cannot be said for former tag-team champions, The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), who have been off television for several weeks now. While Rusev has also been missing, he could be expected to make a Royal Rumble return. None of these informations are confirmed and is just based on the reports above.