It has been a stressful trip for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW in Kansas City, Missouri, for WWE backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley.

Kelley took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal how horrible her day has been. Her flight was canceled, and she got rebooked for a redeye flight, and then someone stole her checked bag from the carousel.

To make matters worse, her hotel gave up her room — likely due to her travel delays — and they “won't have any availability until after you have to go work today.”

Hopefully, Kelley was able to find a room to get some rest in. If she appears tired during the Dec. 8 edition of RAW, you'll know why.

Who is WWE's Cathy Kelley?

Kelley is a backstage correspondent for WWE's Friday Night SmackDown. She has jumped between RAW and SmackDown throughout her main roster career.

She started her WWE career in NXT in 2016, serving as a backstage interviewer until 2020. Kelley would eventually make it to the main roster in 2022, joining RAW as a backstage correspondent. She would remain there until 2023, when she was moved to SmackDown.

From there, Kelley would once again rejoin RAW in 2024 until 2025. Now, she is once again the backstage correspondent of SmackDown.

In addition to her career in professional wrestling, Kelley has appeared in an episode of #blackAF as a flight attendant. She appeared as her character in one episode of the Netflix series in 2020. The series was created by Kenya Barris, and she starred in it alongside Rashida Jones.

Coming up, Kelley will appear in Karate Ghost. The upcoming movie will star Tim Rozon and Jim Belushi. Fellow WWE talent Trish Stratus will also appear in it as Susan.

Before joining WWE, Kelley was a panelist on Maria Menounos' AfterBuzz TV. The show started in 2012, but it has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2020.