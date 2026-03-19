Unfortunately for fans of WWE Superstar Santos Escobar, he may be out of action for a long time with a triceps injury he recently suffered in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

He recently competed in a match that also featured the two El Grande Americanos (played by WWE's Chad Gable and Ludwig Kaiser). Fight Select (via CageSide Seats) reported that Escobar entered his latest AAA match injured, but his ailment worsened during it.

Escobar's torn tricep injury will put him on the shelf for an extended period. It will take months to recover from the injury. Look at CM Punk, who suffered a similar injury in 2024. He is set to have surgery on Thursday, Mar. 19, to repair it.

What was WWE star Santos Escobar up to before his triceps injury?

Before his injury, Escobar had made his return to AAA in January 2026. Long before he was in WWE, Escobar gained notoriety for his tenure in AAA from 2013 to 2019.

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WWE has since acquired AAA, and they frequently send some of their Superstars there to compete. Dominik Mysterio is the reigning AAA Mega Champion in his first reign at the moment. Bayley and Omos have also competed in AAA.

Escobar recently re-signed with WWE after his contract expired in October 2025. Throughout his career, he has won one championship in WWE: the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

In AAA, he won several titles. During his time in the promotion, he was a former Fusión Champion, Latin American Champion, and World Cruiserweight Champion.

Now, he leads the Legado Del Fantasma stable with Angel and Berto. They formed in June 2020, and the group initially consisted of Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. However, over time, the lineup has changed, with the likes of Zelina Vega and Elektra Lopez joining and leaving.