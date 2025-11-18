Recently-returned WWE star teases new deal, says he ‘did sign something’

Just days after his much-awaited return, Matt Cardona, aka WWE star Zack Ryder, has opened up about his new deal.

During last week's Friday Night SmackDown, Cardona reprised his former gimmick, “Zack Ryder,” after a span of five years. Making his comeback against LA Knight in the “Last Time is Now” tournament, Ryder impressed everyone with his performance. Despite his failure to win the match, Ryder concluded his return on a high note.

Soon after, fans were surprised with Zack Ryder merch on the WWE website. Now, just a few days later, the former Intercontinental Champion has clarified his current deal with the promotion.

While the “Indy God” has not signed an in-ring contract with the promotion, he has put pen to paper for a merch deal. Speaking on his Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, he said, “I did sign something to let them do merch temporarily. Could there be a Mattel figure? Could there be a Topps card? It's really up to them, I've given them the rights temporarily.”

It was not just Ryder who returned recently. The Nov. 17 edition of Monday Night RAW also saw Nic Nemeth of TNA return as Dolph Ziggler against Solo Sikoa.

John Cena is “glad” to see Zack Ryder return

Following the conclusion of the Nov. 17 Raw at Madison Square Garden, John Cena appeared on Raw Recap and heaped praise on Ryder. Expressing his delight over the comeback, the 17-time World Champion said, “I was very, very glad to see Zack Ryder come back. Matt is a personal friend of mine, I can speak candidly like that, and I've seen his mind grow. You wanna talk about always being curious and the quest for growth, the Zack Ryder I knew from a long time ago has accrued so much sports entertainment wisdom.”

John Cena is set to wrestle his last match on the Dec. 13 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.
