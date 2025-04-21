After watching Joe Hendry and Becky Lynch make their triumphant returns to the WWE Universe with surprise appearances at WrestleMania 41, fans eagerly cheered on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as he announced the live gate for the show ahead of Night 2's main event.

On paper, the concept was easy enough; Austin, forever a fan favorite, road his ATV down to the ring, announced the number, and drank a few beers for good measure before making his way back to the locker room, but in between, something unusual happened: Austin crashed in ATV into the barricades and seemingly knocked a fan down from the impact.

While the commentary trio of Wade Barrett, Pat McAfee, and Michael Cole joked about the crash at first, one person who didn't find it funny was WWE President Nick Khan, who jumped from his seat to connect with the fan to see if they were okay. Austin, to his credit, talked to the fan as well, albeit out of earshot from the camera.

As the show worked through the commercial break before the main event match of Cody Rhodes versus John Cena for the WWE Championship, fans online worried about the fate of the fan and openly wondered if she would consider suing the company for being on the wrong end of a beer-fueled ATV crash.

One of the biggest career foes of The Rock during their glory days of the Attitude Era, it made sense that Austin would be in Las Vegas ahead of Cena's match with Rhodes but most fans assumed they would see him try to prevent interference from “The Great One,” instead of causing potential bodily harm to a fan who spent thousands of dollars on a ticket, only to be taken off their feet due to no fault of their own. For WWE's sake, let's hope their WrestleMania tickets have an “enter at your own risk” clause all fans had to agree to upon entering the stadium; otherwise, Khan's concerns were warranted.