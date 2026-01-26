Just hours before the Jan. 26, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, WWE Superstar Finn Bálor sent an ominous message.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, on the morning of Jan. 26 to write, “HOPE,” in all caps. What he meant by this is unknown, but perhaps fans will find out during RAW.

Finn Bálor's special homecoming WWE RAW

Bálor is a week removed from his special homecoming RAW. The episode was filmed in Belfast, Northern Ireland, which isn't too far from where he was born. He was born in Bray, Ireland.

He faced CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the Belfast RAW. Bálor was unsuccessful in challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Still, the crowd gave him a loud reaction. Bálor even missed his cue during his entrance, and he addressed the crowd after the event went off the air.

It has been almost a decade since Bálor held a world championship. He beat Seth Rollins to become the inaugural Universal Champion at the 2016 SummerSlam event. However, an injury caused him to vacate the title the following night.

Since then, he has failed to capture world championship gold. Perhaps his latest match against Punk is an indication of what's to come for Bálor in 2026.

He has been part of the heel Judgment Day faction since 2022. Bálor joined the group and kicked out Edge, the faction's previous leader, upon his introduction.

The stable has seen various members come and go, but Bálor has remained a constant. While with the group, he has won six tag team championships. He had several reigns with former Judgment Day member Damian Priest. Additionally, Bálor has won tag team gold with JD McDonagh several times since he joined Judgment Day. Before his main roster run, Bálor was a two-time NXT Champion.