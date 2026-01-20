The Jan. 19, 2026, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW emanating from Belfast, Northern Ireland, was a sort of homecoming for Judgment Day member Finn Bálor, who was born in Bray, Ireland.

While making his entrance, which was set to his OG theme, Bálor hilariously missed his timingon his taunt. Social media did not let this go unnoticed, with one X, formerly Twitter, user joking, “Unc forgot how to do his old entrance.”

Unc forgot how to do his old entrance 💔 😭 pic.twitter.com/I7njnyay0d — Zashy 🇵🇸 (@Zashy120) January 19, 2026 Expand Tweet

However, Bálor spoke into the camera, explaining the snafu. It appears the reaction to his entrance was so loud that he couldn't hear his music to sync his moves to. “Can't even hear the music,” he said, repeating, “can't even hear the music.”

WWE star Finn Bálor's emotional homecoming on Belfast RAW

For the first time in what feels like ages, Bálor competed for a world championship during the Belfast RAW. He faced CM Punk in the main event for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Unfortunately, he did not come out on top. Despite his best efforts, Punk was able to hit a GTS (Go To Sleep) late in the matchup that put him away.

Could this loss lead to a babyface turn for Bálor? Punk gave him his flowers after the match, and Bálor lingered by ringside. Perhaps WWE is planting the seeds for his eventual face turn.

If he does, it will have been a long time coming. Bálor has been a heel for the last few years as part of Judgment Day. Maybe he will get a redemption arc.

While Bálor failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW, he is a former Universal Champion. He became the inaugural Universal Champion after beating Seth Rollins at the 2016 SummerSlam event. However, an injury caused him to vacate the title the following night.

Since then, he has had several title matches, but he has always failed to win main roster world title gold. He did win the NXT Championship twice throughout his career, though. As part of Judgment Day, he has won a lot of Tag Team Championships with the likes of Damian Priest and JD McDonagh.