Recently, retired professional wrestler and WWE legend Goldberg walked out of a private autograph signing, angering the company that organized it with him.

K & S WrestleFest took to Facebook to share the news (via Fightful). According to their post, they had their items ready to be signed by the WWE icon. At the time, he was doing a different “private” signing, but he then “walked out” without signing K & S' stuff.

K & S WrestleFest shared on social media that Goldberg walked out on a planned, private signing. “Unfortunately, Goldberg’s PRIVATE Signing did not happen. We had all our items laid out, ready to sign, as Goldberg was doing another Private for another vendor. After he was done,… pic.twitter.com/fp4odrJLFb — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We had all our items laid out ready to sign as Goldberg was doing another Private [signing] for another vendor,” their post read. “After he was done, he got up and said he was done.. He walked out past our stuff, and left..

“We are all super disappointed, and frustrated… My apologies to all…” the post concluded.

Why did WWE star Goldberg walk out of the autograph signing?

Article Continues Below

It is unclear why Goldberg walked out of the signing. He didn't seem to acknowledge K & S WrestleFest's table, so it's strange that he didn't stop.

Goldberg is a few months removed from his retirement match in July 2025 at Saturday Night's Main Event. He was retired by Gunther, and the match ended his 28-year wrestling career.

He was best known for his undefeated streak, which began during his time in WCW. Goldberg won 173 consecutive matches, even winning a world championship during this time, before the streak was snapped by Kevin Nash.

His wrestling career picked up again in 2016 when he made his return to WWE after over a decade away. He'd quickly win the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens before losing it to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Over the last few years of his career, Goldberg would continue wrestling in WWE on a part-time basis. He had feuds with the likes of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Gunther.

Before the Gunther retirement match, Goldberg's last match was once again for the Universal Championship, which was being held by Roman Reigns at the time. He lost via technical submission at Elimination Chamber in 2022. It would take over three years to get his next match.