When John Cena visually accepted The Rock's offer at the Elimination Chamber, kicking Cody Rhodes where the sun didn't shine to turn heel for the first time as a WWE main eventer, it took the world by storm.

It was discussed on ESPN, the clips got hundreds of millions of views, and it seemed like everyone had an opinion on the move, from Twitch streamers all the way up to WWE Hall of Famers like Booker T, who has found a second life as a premier podcaster.

Discussing the decision to turn Cena heel in WWE on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T boldly endorsed the deal, noting he loved how the situation shook out.

“I loved it, man. It’s just what wrestling is. When you think you figured it out and they throw you another curveball, like this one right here, everybody’s [saying] John Cena’s gonna come back and win the title. That’s what everybody was thinking about. John Cena’s going to win the Chamber and go on and break the record. I think that’s the story, not John Cena turning heel to actually get that accomplished,” Booker T said via Fightful.

“But no, man. I love what wrestling is. You think you got it all figured out, they throw you a curveball. Heading into WrestleMania season, I don’t care what anybody says, this is not about John Cena’s ability. This is about the story, and I think that’s what wrestling is… With John Cena doing what he’s done with The Rock, totally mixing it up, it’s just great TV. If anybody look at [as] anything other than that, they just got a problem with the show.”

With Cena now locked into a WrestleMania 41 main event in arguably the most interesting match of his career, the eyes of not just the current professional wrestling world but the thousands and thousands of lapsed fans who grew up watching “The Face That Runs the Place” will eagerly tune into Peacock to see how this booking decision will shake out. While the decision has gone over incredibly well with active fans, mass crossover appeal will unquestionably make this one of the biggest WrestleManias of all time, which is a major endorsement of all parties involved.