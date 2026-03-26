A former two-time WWE NXT Champion, Oba Femi, has recently been the talk of the town since making his WWE main roster debut. Following an explosive Royal Rumble debut and a dominating run on Monday Night RAW, Femi currently finds himself in a feud with Brock Lesnar.

After destroying Lesnar for two weeks straight, Femi found himself getting placed in the same list as “The Rock”, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Rey Mysterio, and others. Speaking to Full Send MMA, UFC legend Israel Adesanya opened up and named his top five wrestling theme songs.

“Top five, top five. Rey Mysterio is definitely one of them. Boom, cool finishing move, 619. I’m gonna say The Rock, definitely. Then when you hear the, if you [smell], Stone Cold. When you hear the glass shatter, you know what the fuck’s happening. I was at WrestleMania last year. It was a secret or surprise, but I kind of had a feeling he was going to pull up. But when I heard the glass shatter, I lost my fucking mind, and even Oscar was in the crowd with two beers in his hand like, hell yeah, bah,” Adesanya said.

Article Continues Below

The 36-year-old also named Stacey Kiebler and The Godfather as his other entrants on the list, in addition to the above-named three legends. He further added Femi's name in that list and heaped praise on the emerging wrestler. “One more, I’d say right now, Oba Femi. I really like the way he just moves. I like the way he’s carrying the WWE right now. He’s the guy. He’s just like, he’s got that swagger. So shout out to Oba Femi. It’s not Oba, it’s Oba Femi. That’s the guy right now.”