Fear not, fans — WWE Superstar LA Knight is fine after fans were worried he suffered an injury after seeing his grotesque elbow on Monday Night RAW.

A fan on X, formerly Twitter, expressed their concern for Knight by posting a picture of Knight's elbow on RAW. It appeared swollen, and they compared it to an injury John Cena suffered back in the day.

Being on the backend of a bursa flare up won’t keep me from the road to @WrestleMania. https://t.co/n0tJspYOZe — LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) March 25, 2026 Expand Tweet

Luckily, Knight reassured fans that he is fine, claiming to be on the “backend of a bursa flare up won’t keep me from the road to [WrestleMania].”

Will LA Knight's injury cause him to miss WWE WrestleMania 42?

It's unknown if Knight will make the WrestleMania 42 card. He acknowledged being on the “road” to WrestleMania, but he doesn't have a clear direction.

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He has been feuding with The Vision for months. However, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are still on the shelf, so that leaves Logan Paul, whom Knight has previously feuded with, and Austin Theory.

Knight has also been involved with the Usos (Jey and Jimmy). Perhaps he could team up with them to take on The Vision at WrestleMania if WWE is looking for a way to get him on the card.

WrestleMania 42 will take place at Allegiant Stadium from Apr. 18 to 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. So far, only a handful of matches have been announced. So, there is still time and space on the card for Knight to make it. Fans will have their answer over the coming weeks.

Previously, Knight has made the last few WrestleMania cards. He defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40. The following year, he lost the United States Championship to Jacob Fatu.

Throughout his career, Knight has won the United States Championship twice. He is also a former Million Dollar Champion, a title originally created by “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.