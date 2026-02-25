During the Feb. 23, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed suffered an injury, joining his Vision stablemate, Bron Breakker, on the shelf.

PWInsider (via Sports Illustrated) reports that Reed immediately went to Birmingham, Alabama, to get evaluated for his bicep injury. All signs point to him requiring surgery if it hasn't already been done.

Regardless of if/when he gets surgery, Reed appears to be out of action indefinitely. More than likely, he will not be available for WrestleMania 42 in April.

This is causing a shake-up to WWE's creative plans. He was reportedly supposed to win his Elimination Chamber-qualifying match on Monday night. The finish had to be changed due to his injury, and Jey Uso won the triple threat.

Bronson Reed just suffered his latest WWE injury

Reed got injured during the Feb. 23 edition of RAW. He was in the middle of a triple threat match against Uso and the Original El Grande Americano when it occurred.

In the middle of the match, Reed tried to break up a pinfall attempt. He landed awkwardly on his shoulder, however he did not injure the shoulder he landed on.

The injury appears to be serious. Reed will undergo surgery to repair it, and he will be on the shelf for several months, likely missing WrestleMania season.

His Vision stablemate, Breakker, is also out with an injury. He recently had surgery to repair a hernia, causing him to miss several weeks of action.

At one point, the Vision appeared to be the next big thing for WWE. It was supposed to be a vehicle to elevate young stars like Breakker and Reed to the main event scene.

However, injuries have derailed the group's momentum. Logan Paul and Austin Theory are the only active in-ring performers in the faction. Paul Heyman is still the mouthpiece of the group.