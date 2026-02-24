Just weeks after Bron Breakker got surgery to repair a hernia, his fellow WWE Vision stablemate, Bronson Reed, suffered an injury.

During the Feb. 23, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW, Reed participated in a triple threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Jey Uso and Original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable).

How Bronson Reed hurt his shoulder:

He got injured while attempting to break up a pinfall attempt. Reed then rolled out of the ring and was attended to by WWE medical staff.

The referee just threw up an X sign during the commercial break after looking at Bronson Reed. Bronson Reed is injured!!!?!

pic.twitter.com/2hSZ8u3a16 — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) February 24, 2026

Videos have since surfaced of the referee of the match throwing up the X sign during a commercial break, indicating that Reed was legitimately injured.

Later on, Michael Cole confirmed that Reed tore his biceps. This could result in surgery and put him on the shelf indefinitely, which is bad news for the Vision.

What does WWE star Bronson Reed's injury mean for the Vision?

The latest injury suffered by Reed could be a big blow to the Vision faction. For starters, WrestleVotes reports that Reed was supposed to win his match on RAW. However, the injury caused a shift in plans, and Uso qualified for Elimination Chamber instead.

Unfortunately, this is not his first injury either. Reed competed in the 2024 WarGames match at Survivor Series, teaming up with Solo Sikoa's iteration of the Bloodline.

At one point in the match, Reed injured his foot, and this put him on the shelf for almost six months. He would return at the May 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event when Seth Rollins and Breakker teamed up to beat CM Punk and Sami Zayn. Reed was officially brought in as a member of the Vision shortly after.

Reed and Breakker (alongside Paul Heyman) are the longest-tenured current members of the Vision. Rollins was kicked out of the group in October 2025. They have since added Logan Paul and Austin Theory to the lineup.