Eventually, the return of Bron Breakker from his hernia injury will come, and WWE legend Paul Heyman revealed how bad the ailment, which required surgery, was.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio (via Fightful Select), Heyman claimed Breakker “aggravated” his hernia “beyond description,” which resulted in him needing “emergency surgery.”

However, Heyman promised that Breakker is “gonna come out hungrier than ever” because of the impact being out of action has had on him. It's “eating him up” at the moment.

“That’s just going to be something for him that’s gonna f**k with his head and f**k with his head to the point that when he comes back, he’s going to appreciate this even more than he already does,” said Heyman. “There is never the right time to get injured. It’s always, ‘Oh man, of all days to get injured, this would be the worst time to get injured,' and that’s the day you get injured.

“It would be like breaking your ankle right before our first pay-per-view… Of all the times to break your ankle, that was the worst time for you to break your ankle. It’s the same thing for Bron Breakker,” he continued.

The impact of Bron Breakker's recent hernia injury on his WWE career

Injuries are never convenient, but Breakker's hernia flared up at the worst time. It came right after the Royal Rumble, from which he was eliminated in a few seconds.

He required surgery to repair his hernia and is now on the shelf indefinitely. There is now a chance that he misses WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

All signs pointed to Breakker being on a collision course with the former leader of the Vision, Seth Rollins, at WrestleMania 42. Rollins is also out with an injury, but it felt like he was going to return to begin a program with Breakker. Now, their statuses are up in the air.