Could fans see Chelsea Green return to WWE from her ankle injury sooner than expected? It seems likely, given the former Women's United States Champion‘s latest update.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo during a WWE 2K26 event, Green called her injury “painful,” but she is “out of the boot,” even if it's just “for the fashion.” Still, she is “healing up much faster than I thought I would be,” which bodes well for her eventual return.

“I’m healing up much faster than I thought I would be. I’m out of the boot, but only for the fashion. I should not be out of the boot,” Green admitted. “I chipped my ankle, the side of it. So, it’s painful, [but] I feel like I got lucky. Like, in terms of a broken ankle, I feel like I got very, very, very lucky.”

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green's ankle injury

Green recently suffered an injury during the Feb. 6, 2026, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. This caused her to miss a AAA event the following night.

Initially, Green was thought to have sprained her ankle. However, it would turn out to be more serious. Green revealed that she suffered a broken ankle on Feb. 11.

She posted a special edition of the Chelsea Chronicle, her parody newspaper, with a headline that read, “Ankle breaks; spirit prevails,” and the subheading, “Nation watched in horror as resilient president finished wrestling match on live TV.”

The extent of her injury is unclear. Is her ankle really broken, and if so, how long will she be out? If her ankle really is broken, don't expect her back in the ring anytime soon.

This could put an end to her Road to WrestleMania this year if it's legitimate. However, if she is pulling off a Seth Rollins-like “Ruse of the Century,” she could be back sooner than initially believed.