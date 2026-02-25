In storyline, theon-screen couple of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio is as strong as ever, though bodybuilder and social media influencer Bradley Martyn tried shooting his shot with the WWE Superstar.

During an appearance on Martyn's Raw Talk podcast, he tried to shoot his shot with Morgan. He said he thinks he could “beat” Mysterio, presumably in a physical encounter, which Morgan didn't believe. Martyn eventually conceded that he was joking.

BRADLY MARTYN TRIED TO SHOOT HIS SHOT WITH LIV MORGAN 😭 “I think i can take you from him” (RAW TALK) pic.twitter.com/boIui7eQTX — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 25, 2026

However, he still tried shooting his shot with Morgan. “I think I'm gonna come in there and take you from him,” Martyn claimed, though Morgan said he could be “in for a rude awakening, pal,” with a laugh.

Are WWE's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio still dating?

As of the time of this writing, Morgan and Mysterio are still dating in kayfabe. However, it's important to recognize that Mysterio married his childhood sweetheart, Marie Juliette, in March 2024.

Morgan and Mysterio have been an on-screen pair since August 2024. Mysterio turned on his former on-screen love interest, Rhea Ripley, to help Morgan retain the Women's World Championship at the 2024 SummerSlam PLE.

Since then, Morgan and Mysterio have overtaken the Judgment Day stable. They are both poised for big WrestleManias, as Morgan won the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble. She appears set on a collision course with Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship heading into the show.

Meanwhile, Mysterio is a double champion. He is the reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE in his second reign, and he is also the AAA Mega Champion in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, WWE's sister company.

There is no end in sight for the iconic WWE duo. They are one of WWE's top pairings, and they both have a bright future ahead of them.