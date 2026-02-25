A few weeks ago, during Super Bowl 60, Logan Paul and Tom Brady engaged in a heated argument following their difference of opinions on a WWE Superstar and an NFL athlete's skill level and athleticism. While Paul boasted his wrestling achievements, Brady took a sharp dig at WWE, calling the sport “cute.”

However, this did not sit well with the promotion as several wrestlers acted in defense and spoke in favor of the promotion, including Tyler Breeze, Oba Femi, and Paul Heyman, amongst others. While Punk had addressed the situation earlier, he once again opened up and questioned Brady's comments on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike.

“What's wrong with cute? What's everybody getting so upset about? I don't know why everyone's got like an attitude about that. Cute's good, right?” Punk said. “There's people who watch the NFL for men in tight tights. Cute’s good.”

The issue had begun after Paul called himself athletically on the same level as the NFL's Saquon Barkley. However, Brady opposed the statement and decided to call out the former US Champion for the comparison. Paul instead decided to flaunt his springboard top rope moonsault move, calling it something that Barkley could never do.

Liv Morgan also calls out Tom Brady's ‘cute' comments

Recently speaking on Going Ringside, Liv Morgan addressed Brady's statements and claimed that people misunderstand WWE a lot. Without throwing shade at any other sport, Morgan placed her comments.

“No disrespect to any sport out there, but I feel like you can take a WWE star and perhaps put them on the football field, and they will make do. We will get it done,” Morgan said. “But can you take a football star and put them in a WWE ring, and can they do everything that we do? I don't know. I don't know about that.”