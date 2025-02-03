After being a surprise entrant in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, IShowSpeed (aka Speed) showed his injury to Superstar Logan Paul, who was in the final three of the match.

Speed learned the hard way that being a WWE Superstar comes with a price following being in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. He got a nasty cut on his leg following his spot. He showed it to Paul as he limped backstage.

Paul posted a video of their interaction on X, formerly Twitter. “Hope you good,” his caption read with a red heart emoji.

In the video, Paul kept asking him, “Are you actually good?” After seeing the scar, Paul wished him well. We will have to see if this is the last time IShowSpeed participates in any WWE events.

Previously, IShowSpeed accompanied Paul to the ring at WrestleMania 40. He was dressed up as a bottle of Prime, Paul's hydration sports drink. He was later RKO'd by Randy Orton on the announcer's table.

His feud with the announcer's table continued at the Royal Rumble. After being tossed out of the ring by Bron Breakker, IShowSpeed landed in Otis' arms, who threw him onto the announcer's table.

That is probably where his injury occurred. He was also on the receiving end of a brutal spear from Breakker after helping the Intercontinental Champion eliminate Otis.

IShowSpeed in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

IShowSpeed was invited by Paul “Triple H” Levesque to attend the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble and live stream. However, he did not anticipate getting in the ring.

Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy was supposed to enter the match in the eighth slot. However, he was attacked by Carmelo Hayes, who was angry after being eliminated by Breakker.

As a result, Triple H threw Speed into the annual WWE event. Clearly, Speed is not bound for championship gold in the future, judging by his showing in the Royal Rumble. He did take the spear from Breakker like a champ, though.

His friend, Paul, entered the Royal Rumble in the final slot. He entered the match at number 30. and eliminated two Superstars, including CM Punk. He was eliminated by John Cena.

We will see if IShowSpeed once again comes with Paul to WrestleMania. If so, he may look for payback against Breakker for the spear.

Who won the Rumble?

Ultimately, Jey Uso won the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. He entered the match at number 20, lasting nearly 37 minutes in the match and eliminating two other Superstars.

This was the first time Uso won the Royal Rumble. His brother, Jimmy Uso, was also in the match, entering at number 10. He was eliminated by Jacob Fatu after lasting over 15 minutes.

Heavy hitters like Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre all fell short of the win. Rey Mysterio and the newly-signed Penta started the match.

The Women's Royal Rumble match was won by Charlotte Flair, who returned from injury in the match. She had been out of action for over a year prior to her return.