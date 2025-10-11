John Cena’s retirement tour continued at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, Australia, where the 16-time world champion faced AJ Styles in a clash that mixed nostalgia with competition. But what stole the show was a move that sent shockwaves through the crowd and across social media.

According to Newsweek, Cena locked Styles into Chris Jericho’s famous submission hold, The Walls of Jericho. For longtime fans, it was more than just a wrestling move. It was a salute to one of Cena’s toughest rivals and one of WWE’s most defining figures. Jericho, who helped shape an entire era before leaving to build a legacy in AEW, was honored in front of a global audience.

JOHN CENA HIT THE WALLS OF JERICHO ON AJ STYLES 😳 Stream #WWECrownJewel LIVE on the ESPN App ➡️ https://t.co/qGHI6OstAD pic.twitter.com/Xy275bF7aC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Styles didn’t tap, keeping the match alive as the two veterans continued their back-and-forth exchange. Fans watching on ESPN Unlimited saw the history unfold while Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp shared an X post breaking down all the references and signature moves used during the match. The list even included nods to TNA icons Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, and Frankie Kazarian, a reflection of Styles’ past and WWE’s growing willingness to reference its former rivals.

At one point, commentator Wade Barrett joked that the match felt like a WWE 2K video game character using every finisher possible.

A Rivalry Revisited

Cena and Jericho’s history runs deep. Their feud reached its peak in 2005 when Jericho became one of Cena’s first true challengers after he won the WWE Championship. That rivalry pushed Cena to prove himself as the new face of the company, setting the tone for a career that would define modern wrestling.

Two decades later, their connection still resonates. Jericho has built his own world beyond WWE, while Cena prepares to close his final chapter. Yet, the respect between them remains.

Cena’s farewell run has included tributes to several former opponents, including Edge, Bray Wyatt, and The Undertaker. Still, the Jericho tribute stood out. It represented more than a nod to the past—it symbolized gratitude to a rival who helped shape his journey.

As Cena’s tour continues, rumors suggest he will face Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series and possibly challenge Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December. But at Crown Jewel, it was the unexpected salute to Chris Jericho that reminded fans why John Cena’s farewell feels both emotional and historic.