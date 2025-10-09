It does not sound like WWE star Roman Reigns will be 100% going into his Crown Jewel match against Bronson Reed, according to the “Tribal Chief” himself.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Reigns discussed his feelings heading into the match. Granted, when Pat McAfee said he wasn't “at your best,” Reigns was quick to refute that. “I wouldn't say that,” Reigns replied.

“I feel like crap; my body does not feel good,” Reigns revealed. “I was down there [in Australia] not too long ago — the flight back and forth has not been nice. I've been jet-lagged for I feel like four weeks in a row now, so why not just go down there and try to kill myself? It is what it is. We're gonna go head against the wall, Goldberg-style, just reckless abandon, and yeah, you can't do much worse than I feel now. So, let's just go mess it up physically.”

Roman Reigns says his body is sore and he’s not feeling 100 percent but he’s gonna lock in for #WWECrownJewel (Pat McAfee Show) pic.twitter.com/NF5e3MoGoB — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hopefully, Reigns is feeling 100% when his match against Reed starts. It is his first singles match since Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025, which was also against Reed.

Roman Reigns will face Bronson Reed again at WWE Crown Jewel

On Saturday, October 11, 2025, Reigns and Reed will face for the second time in recent months. Reigns has been feuding with Seth Rollins' Vision faction, which includes Reed and Bron Breakker.

Their latest match is being billed as an “Australian Street Fight.” Crown Jewel is taking place in Perth, Western Australia, this year. Reed is from Adelaide, South Australia, so it makes sense that WWE is giving him such a spotlight at the PLE.

He is not the only Australian Superstar on the card, though. Rhea Ripley, who is also from Adelaide, will team with Iyo Sky to take on the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

Reigns recently came back from a hiatus he took to film the Street Fighter movie. He will play Akuma in the upcoming video game adaptation. Cody Rhodes, one of his top WWE rivals, will also star in it.