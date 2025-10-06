As Halloween approaches, injured WWE star Kevin Owens revealed his costume, which was inspired by 17-time world champion John Cena.

A picture of Owens and his wife, Karina Elias, has surfaced online. In the picture, Owens is in Cena's wrestling gear. He wore a matching yellow hat and shirt.

Cena acknowledged this homage from Owens. He posted a picture of Owens in his costume holding a Frappuccino from Starbucks.

Will Kevin Owens be part of John Cena's WWE farewell tour?

Unfortunately, this may be the closest Owens and Cena come to interacting during the latter's farewell tour from WWE. They have previously feuded, but it probably will not happen as Cena winds down his in-ring career.

Cena only has a handful of dates left on his farewell tour. His next match is against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, which Cena helped make happen via social media.

Currently, Owens is recovering from an injury. He recently had a successful neck fusion surgery, and he is still on the mend. Hopefully, he can make a full recovery and make his return to the ring sooner rather than later.

Owens' last match was at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE. He faced Sami Zayn in an “unsanctioned match” at the PLE. Owens won, and he was then confronted by a returning Randy Orton.

That was supposed to set up their match at WrestleMania 41. However, Owens had to pull out of the event due to his injury. Orton then held an open challenge at WrestleMania 41, beating TNA star Joe Hendry in a quick match.

His main roster debut came against Cena in 2015. At the time, Cena was holding a weekly open challenge for the United States Championship. While he beat several Superstars during this time, Owens answered the call and beat him at the 2015 Elimination Chamber PLE.

However, Owens was the NXT Champion at the time, so their matches weren't for the United States Championship. They were simply Champion vs. Champion matches, and Owens won their first encounter. Cena then won their next two matches.

Throughout his career, Owens has won the Universal Championship once. He has also won the Intercontinental and United States Championships. In 2023, he won the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships with Zayn, his longtime friend.