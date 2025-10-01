As we near the final match of John Cena's WWE career, the 17-time world champion is looking ahead to the December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to send a message to his fans. Cena responded to WWE's post about the Saturday Night's Main Event, where his final match will take place.

“One Last Dance,” Cena wrote. “Final Final 12/13/25.”

Currently, Cena's last match is penciled in for the December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. It is unclear if any other matches will take place on the card. There will be another edition of Saturday Night's Main Event a month earlier, on November 1.

John Cena's last WWE match is coming soon

Cena's last match will take place on December 13. It is unknown who he will be facing, but it will be a major moment for whatever Superstar gets to retire Cena.

Before then, Cena is slated for a handful of other appearances. He will face AJ Styles one last time at Crown Jewel. After that, he is being promoted for a couple of episodes of Monday Night RAW in Boston, Massachusetts, and New York City.

The farewell tour is nearing its end. Cena announced it at the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE, and it officially commenced during the RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

Throughout the farewell tour, Cena has competed in the annual Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. At WrestleMania 41, he defeated Cody Rhodes to win his 17th world championship, setting a new record.

During his championship reign, Cena ran it back with some of his oldest foes. He successfully defended the championship against Randy Orton, CM Punk, and R-Truth during his reign. At the 2025 SummerSlam PLE, Cena lost the championship back to Rhodes.

He was then attacked by Brock Lesnar, who made his return to WWE after over two years. They would later face at Wrestlepalooza in the opening match, which Cena lost in a landslide.

In between SummerSlam and Wrestlepalooza, Cena beat Logan Paul in a one-off match. They previously teamed up to take on Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank in June 2025.