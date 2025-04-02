Fans could not believe it when WWE icon John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber. It was the first time he became a villain in two decades.

Now, he is beginning to open up about it. He recently told People that WWE fans can expect “more unpredictability” during this run. “I'm going to say that there's more unpredictability on the way,” he teased.

He continued by lamenting the importance of “unpredictability” in WWE. Cena cannot say too much about where this story with Cody Rhodes will lead him, but he seems excited about it.

“Here's the stance I'm going to take on it, and I think hopefully I can put it in terms you can understand: We're in the middle of a very riveting season of episodic television and you are kindly asking me to give you spoilers, and I can't do that,” he explained. “What I did really enjoy about your question is you expressed the unpredictability of WWE programming, and I think that's one strong point of the current state of WWE is its unpredictability in its programming.”

Heading into his final WrestleMania, Cena is a heel against WWE's top babyface, Rhodes. They will close the second night of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a match being contested for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

John Cena's shocking WWE heel turn

The heel turn took place at the Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1, 2025. Cena competed in the namesake matchup against CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest.

After a long-fought contest, Cena outlasted all five Superstars. He last eliminated Punk by taking advantage of Rollins' post-elimination attack.

That set up his post-match heel turn. Rhodes came out to congratulate his WrestleMania 42 opponent. However, they were interrupted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (and Travis Scott).

The Rock wanted an answer from Rhodes about selling his “soul.” However, Rhodes turned him down, leading to The Rock signaling to Cena, who delivered a low blow on the Undisputed WWE Champion.

He then attacked Rhodes, leaving him bloodied in the ring. During WWE's European tour in March, Cena delivered several promos explaining the change of heart.

During the March 31, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, Cena and Rhodes had their first physical encounter since Elimination Chamber. The Undisputed WWE Champion delivered a Cross Rhodes to Cena, standing tall to end their segment.

If Cena wins the championship at WrestleMania 41, he will become a 17-time world champion. Cena is currently tied with Ric Flair for the most recognized world championship reigns in WWE history. Now, he has an opportunity to break the tie during his farewell tour.

The farewell tour

Cena announced his farewell tour at the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE. He said that 2025 will be his final year as an in-ring competitor, and he is amid his final full-time run as a Superstar.

However, he has only competed in two matches since the farewell tour during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. He was in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches, and his next match will seemingly be at WrestleMania 41.