Like every year, WWE WrestleMania 41 features a stacked card with most of the top Superstars. However, some stars will miss the event, whether it be for injuries like Kevin Owens or just not having a storyline to be a part of.

Either way, most fans will be pleased with who is on the card. But there are still several high-profile Superstars with nothing to do at the biggest show of the year.

Some Superstars have matches yet to be filled. Liv Morgan — one of the top stars in the women's division — does not have an opponent set. However, she and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against the winners of a gauntlet match set for the April 11, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

7 WWE Superstars not on the WrestleMania 41 match card

Below is a list of some of the WWE Superstars who do not have a match on the WrestleMania 41 card.

1. Randy Orton

Unfortunately, the ripple effect of Owens' recent injury affected Randy Orton. He previously missed WrestleMania 39 while he was tending to his back injury.

Luckily, he returned at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, and he was able to compete at WrestleMania 40. Orton faced Owens and Logan Paul in a triple threat match for the United States Championship.

Before Owens' injury, he was set for a bout against Orton. Their feud has been brewing for months, and it was set to reach its crescendo at WrestleMania 41.

Orton will inevitably have a match, though. It remains unclear if he will host an open challenge like Seth Rollins did at WrestleMania 37, which led to the return of Cody Rhodes, or if an opponent will be named beforehand.

2. Kevin Owens

Unlike Orton, Owens will not be having a match on the WrestleMania 41 card unless he is faking his injury. He had to pull out of his matchup with Orton due to a neck injury.

Hopefully, Owens has a safe recovery and is back in the ring in time for next year's WrestleMania. In the meantime, he needs to get some well-deserved rest.

Surprisingly, the former “Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa does not have anything to do at WrestleMania 41 but escort Jacob Fatu to the ring. Sikoa's creative direction has slowly gone downhill over the last year.

This time last year, he was still assisting Roman Reigns in winning his matches. Months later, he was facing Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

After losing the Ula Fala to Reigns at the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere in January 2026, Sikoa has become directionless.

Initially, it seemed like he was bound to clash with Fatu, who was stepping up in the new Bloodline. However, Fatu will face LA Knight for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41.

That does not mean Sikoa can't recover down the line. WWE may be saving the match with Fatu for the next biggest event, SummerSlam, in August. Perhaps Fatu winning the United States Championship is the first step in the new Bloodline's dissension.

4. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

The WWE Tag Team Champions, the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), do not have anything set for WrestleMania 41. Reports suggest they may defend the belts on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 on April 18.

Still, WWE has done a decent job in recent years of representing tag team wrestling on WrestleMania cards. WrestleMania 39 had the famous fatal four-way tag team matchup.

Maybe WWE will have a change of heart in the next week or so. For now, it appears the Street Profits will not make the card. At least Ford's wife, Bianca Belair, has a high-profile matchup against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

5. #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

Another tag team that may sit out WrestleMania 41 is #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa). Currently, they are not slated to appear at the event.

Granted, they recently lost the Tag Team Championship to the Street Profits. Their 98-day reign was ended on the March 14, 2025, edition of SmackDown.

It does not seem likely that #DIY will make it to WrestleMania 41 unless they do another multi-team matchup. At WrestleMania 40, WWE did a six-pack ladder match for the Tag Team Championships. #DIY walked out empty-handed from the event.