While at the 2025 WWE Money in the Bank PLE, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were booed relentlessly by the crowd, new social media posts show.

A video from the crowd showed when Barker and Kardashian were shown during the broadcast. WWE panned to them as they sat in the crowd with their child.

The crowd at the Intuit Dome was not happy with them. You can hear several people booing them in the video posted by Kardashian Brasil on X, formerly Twitter.

Kardashian and Barker seemed unbothered by the noise. While the whole venue didn't boo them, the odds are that they heard it and chose to ignore it.

Why were Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker booed at WWE Money in the Bank?

The reason the crowd booed Kardashian and Barker is unclear. They were enjoying a night out as a family, and it is unlikely they expected to be met with such a response.

Kardashian and Barker started dating in 2021, making it official in February 2021. They would subsequently get engaged in October 2021. Their wedding would take place in April 2022 in Las Vegas, and they would then have another wedding the following month.

They then welcomed their first child together on November 1, 2023. Their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, was born in a hospital in Los Angeles, California.

The 2025 WWE Money in the Bank event

The 2025 WWE Money in the Bank PLE took place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, June 7. It was a star-studded affair, with five matches on the card.

The Women's Money in the Bank ladder match opened the show. Naomi captured the briefcase, beating out heavy hitters like Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia.

Later in the night, Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He beat the likes of LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Andrade, El Grande Americano, and Penta. It marks the second time he has obtained the briefcase.

The main event was a tag team bout between the teams of John Cena and Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Despite Cena's heel tactics, Rhodes and Uso picked up the win, thanks to a returning R-Truth.