WWE is set to be in St.Louis, Missouri, this weekend for NXT Stand & Deliver as well as the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Days before the promotion heads to St.Louis, rising WWE star Je'Von Evans appeared for an interview with Bootleg Kev, where he opened up about the prospect of teaming up with rapper Lil Yachty.

When asked about the chance of teaming up with a celebrity, Evans swiftly named Lil Yachty. “In the ring, I’m gonna have to go with my boy Lil Yachty,” Evans said. “Yachty is chill, but he’s a crashout. Yachty is crazy, and he can throw hands for real. Once it has to be done and you take it to that level, he’ll take it to the level with you. Me and Yachty would go crazy,” Evans said. “He loves the high-flying stuff, too. Yachty is my dawg, that’s my brother. I feel like if we could get something that works, maybe we could make that happen pretty soon.”

Lil Yachty was previously invited to the upcoming Apr. 3, 2026, episode of SmackDown. There have currently been no confirmations on Lil Yachty's SmackDown appearance.

Je'Von Evans opens up about his role in WWE

A few days ago, during an interview with Uncrowned, Je'Von Evans opened up about his role in WWE. From getting signed to the promotion at just 19-years-old, Evans has already made a lot of heads turn within a span of two years.

“I have so many years in WWE ahead of me. Right now, I just want everything, you know what I mean? Like other opportunities. But sometimes you can’t just have everything, especially when you have so much time. So I’m just learning how to be patient, learning how to just have fun, whatever happens.”

Evans is currently scheduled for a Fatal Five-Way ladder match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada.