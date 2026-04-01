A WWE Hall of Famer and a former general manager, Eric Bischoff is also widely known as one of the crucial figures in giving Vince McMahon a run for his money during the late 1990s Monday Night War between WCW and WWE.

In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, presented and arranged with help from Wiz Slots, Eric Bischoff explained the differences between the leadership styles of both Vince McMahon and Triple H, having worked with both of them.

While Bischoff worked against McMahon during the Monday Night War, he became a part of WWE after WCW's merger when he started working for McMahon. Sharing the differences, the 70-year-old claimed that McMahon “was very difficult to work with.”

“I think because Triple H worked with Vince so closely for such a long time, Triple H really understood Vince McMahon's weaknesses. Now, Vince McMahon was a very successful guy, and he had a tremendous amount of strengths, but like all of us, there were certain things that he was not good at. And managing a creative team is probably one of the things, at least in my experience, that he was not very good at,” Bischoff said.

“I think Triple H, because Triple H was on the other side of that and felt the results of that, probably appreciates and uses the creative team in a much better way. Involves them more, probably treats them with more respect, generally speaking. And usually, when you treat people in a creative business, when you treat people with respect, [that's] when you usually get the best work out of them.

“Vince didn't treat people very well when it came to working with them creatively. He was very difficult to work with at times. He didn't communicate very well. That makes good creative difficult to come by. So I think Triple H, having seen that, been part of that process, knows how important it is to really work closely with your creative team in order to get the best ideas,” Bischoff concluded.

Bischoff was involved with WWE from 2002 to 2007 before departing to join TNA in 2010, remaining there until 2014. Bischoff has made occasional appearances for WWE, even after his short stint with AEW.