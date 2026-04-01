While they are heated rivals heading into WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Brock Lesnar seemingly appreciates Oba Femi, breaking character during his iconic entrance.

A video has surfaced online from a fan's perspective who had a view of the ring and the stage during the Mar. 30 edition of Monday Night RAW. Lesnar called Femi out, and he was ready for a fight.

As Femi strutted down the ramp, Lesnar was seemingly bouncing to the beat. Of course, his signature taunt is similar, but he did seem to be in tune with Femi's music.

This fan angle of Oba’s entrance pic.twitter.com/pKpOFfTMcP — J O H N (@RomanEra0) March 31, 2026

Perhaps Lesnar broke character for the slightest moment, but quickly played it off like he was still the “Beast Incarnate.” Either way, Lesnar seems to be enjoying his program with Femi.

Did Brock Lesnar break character during Oba Femi's entrance ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42?

Some fans agreed that Lesnar seemingly broke character in this moment. One theorized that he is “just soaking it all in before his time to retire.”

Another similarly felt that he is “genuinely excited for this match” against Femi. This is a huge opportunity for both parties, as Lesnar can help Femi take the next step to stardom.

Maybe Lesnar was a victim of circumstance. One fan thought he was “definitely hyped up by the arena's energy.” They were in Madison Square Garden, after all.

During the Mar. 30, 2026, edition of RAW, an angry Lesnar — who had been bested by Femi two weeks in a row — called Femi out. Femi didn't back down, making his way to the ring.

They looked ready to fight, but WWE officials like Adam Pearce and Paul “Triple H” Levesque intervened to prevent this. Understandably, they want to hold the physicality to a minimum before WrestleMania 42.

Lesnar and Femi have been feuding since the Royal Rumble. Femi ran through the competition early in the battle royal. However, Lesnar eliminated Femi from the match.