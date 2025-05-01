May 1, 2025 at 7:02 AM ET

The role that WWE Superstar Liv Morgan plays in her upcoming movie has been revealed, and the project will be hitting the international market at the 2025 Cannes International Film Festival.

Deadline reports the upcoming project, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, is set to begin production in May 2025 from Neon. Takashia Miike will direct it, and Shun Oguri and Lily James also star in it. Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo will be a US and Japan co-production.

Neon — who is known for distributing Best Picture winners like Parasite and Anora — will handle its domestic distribution. They will also represent it when negotiating international sales at Cannes.

According to Deadline's report, Morgan plays a politician's daughter who goes missing. “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo will follow the Bad Lieutenant (Oguri), a corrupt gambler in the Metropolitan Police Force, who finds himself thrown into a tangled case after an enigmatic FBI agent (James) arrives in Tokyo to investigate the disappearance of a politician’s daughter (Morgan). Meanwhile, a deviant killer operating in the yakuza underworld seems to be shadowing their moves,” according to the report.

WWE star Liv Morgan's movie roles

Previously, the former Women's World Champ appeared in one other movie, The Kill Room, in 2023, playing Emma. The action-comedy starred Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, and Samuel L. Jackson.

It wasn't a big role for Morgan, but she seems bound for a larger part of Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. During the April 28, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, she asked for time off to film a movie.

There were then reports touting it as a “major” role. Some sources said people's “jaws will drop” upon hearing about it. It was also called a “dramatic” role.

She has also appeared in episodes of Chucky, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Miz & Mrs., and Celebrity Family Feud. However, she was appearing as herself in all of those.

Morgan is coming off a 226-day reign as Women's World Champion. She lost the title to Rhea Ripley during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

At WrestleMania 41, she and Raquel Rodriguez unsuccessfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria and a returning Becky Lynch. The following night, Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Valkyria and Lynch to regain the Women's Tag Team Championship a record-setting fourth time.

We will see if it catapults Morgan to Hollywood like other WWE stars such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena. Drew McIntyre also recently tried acting with an appearance in The Killer's Game.