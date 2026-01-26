With officially less than a week left for one of the biggest WWE PLEs of the year, the Stamford-based promotion has now announced the brand new theme song for Royal Rumble 2026. Set to be the first Rumble to take place outside of North America, WWE has selected an appropriate song for the show.

Earlier, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, confirmed on social media that “Heavy Is The Crown” by Linkin Park will be the official theme song of the event. “The Road to [WrestleMania] starts in less than a week…and [Linkin Park] brings the soundtrack. “Heavy Is The Crown” by Linkin Park is an Official Theme Song of [Royal Rumble].”

The song is a 2024 track from Linkin Park’s album ‘From Zero’, the first to feature Emily Armstrong on vocals. It is also an appropriate song selected based on the track's particular name and the monarchy's rule in Saudi Arabia.

The Road to #WrestleMania starts in less than a week…and @linkinpark brings the soundtrack. “Heavy Is The Crown” by Linkin Park is an Official Theme Song of #RoyalRumble. pic.twitter.com/QkF8vmLGE1 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 25, 2026

Set to take place on Jan. 31, 2026, at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it currently has four matches scheduled for the show.

Article Continues Below

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 lineup

The men's and women's Royal Rumble matches are arguably the two highlights of the show and will be featured alongside a WWE Championship match and AJ Styles' potential retirement bout.

Men's Royal Rumble match

Women's Royal Rumble match

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn – WWE Championship

AJ Styles vs. Gunther – Career Threatening match: If Styles loses, he will be forced to retire from in-ring competition.

It was also recently speculated that Styles had suggested to Shinsuke Nakamura about retiring at the 2026 Royal Rumble in a social media post shared by Nakamura, which was later deleted.