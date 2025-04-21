John Cena made history on Sunday night, as he became a 17-time world champion in the WWE after beating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 2 to claim the Undisputed WWE Title, continuing his farewell tour in style. And while Cena felt that he needed to turn to the dark side just to make history, this feat of his is still being celebrated by millions all over the globe, including Major League Baseball.

In the aftermath of Cena's history-making victory at The Showcase of the Immortals, the official MLB account on Instagram had a perfect tribute post to the 17-time world champion by bringing back images of him throwing out ceremonial first pitches while leaning into the running joke that he's invisible.

Cena is a certified icon who transcends multiple areas of pop culture; he has become a full-blown movie star with considerable acting chops and now, he's well on his way to ending his WWE career on the best of notes.

Of course, one would think that Cena will be retiring on a high note after selling his soul to The Rock during this year's Elimination Chamber, making his well-overdue heel turn in the process. Cena has long been the incorruptible babyface the WWE has strapped a rocket on, and everyone best believe that he will go through a redemption arc before he finally hangs it up.

But now that Cena is the Undisputed WWE Champion, there is plenty of potential for classic matches later this year. Title clashes against the likes of his old foil CM Punk, the new Paul Heyman guy in Seth Rollins, his forever rival Randy Orton, and a rematch against Rhodes should excite fans for what's come in 2025.

John Cena-Cody Rhodes WrestleMania main event ends on anti-climax

The Rock's involvement in John Cena's heel turn was a sight to behold; after all, these two battled on the grandest WWE stage over a decade ago, so for them to team up to take down Cody Rhodes was very unexpected. Alas, there didn't seem to be much, if any, follow through from The Rock in this storyline, as he simply sent out his crony, Travis Scott, to do his bidding in the main event.

This led to an anti-climax between what could have been an instant classic match between Cena and Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. There was a stunned silence in the crowd as Cena won his 17th world championship, and this is not the manner in which fans envisioned the 41st edition of WrestleMania would end.