After a “fall,” former two-time WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa shaved his signature beard and looked unrecognizable at WrestleMania 41.

He posted a picture from Las Vegas, where WrestleMania took place this year, with his #DIY tag team partner Johnny Gargano. Ciampa warned fans of “graphic images” being shared of his injury. “Full Transparency: I had a fall this morning. I'm okay. But my beard is not,” he warned.

In the first picture, Gargano even looks confused. He is staring right at Ciampa's face, which appears to have a bandage of some kind on his chin. The other pictures detail the injury, as he got a nasty cut on his chin.

Given the injury, it makes sense why Gargano had to shave his beard. Hopefully, he will be able to grow it back once the injury is healed.

Who is former WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa?

Ciampa is a WWE Superstar best known for his time in NXT. He is a former two-time NXT Champion in the developmental brand and has also won the NXT Tag Team Championship once with Gargano.

He started his career with WWE in 2005 before coming back in 2015. Ciampa won the NXT Championship from Aleister Black. His reign would come to an end due to an injury, vacating the championship after 237 days. He would later win the NXT Championship again before dropping it to Adam Cole.

Ciampa was promoted to the main roster in 2022. He began working with The Miz, serving as his lackey. His main roster run would hit a speed bump after he suffered an injury in October 2022.

Months later, he would return to face The Miz in an open challenge. Ciampa would reform #DIY with Gargano in 2023, and they competed in a Six Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40 for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

They would eventually win the Tag Team Championship from A Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller). They would only hold the championship for 28 days before losing them to the Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga).

Ciampa and Gargano would recapture the championship after beating the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin). Their second reign lasted 98 days before they lost them to the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford).