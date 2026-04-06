It sounds like reports that Ari Emanuel wants Pat McAfee to become the “next Sylvester Stallone” are true after he turned heel and inserted himself in WWE's feud between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio (via Sportskeeda) reports that McAfee was the “first choice” for his role in Orton and Rhodes' feud, but he initially turned down WWE's offer. However, money speaks, as they eventually sealed the “deal” to get him to appear during the Apr. 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

“Pat McAfee was the first choice and it was from Ari Emanuel, that’s where it came from,” Meltzer revealed. “They wanted celebrity involvement. Originally, Pat McAfee was the choice and he turned it down, and then they were scrambling to get somebody else in the spot. And then obviously, they were able to make a deal with him, so he did it and he was there.”

Pat McAfee's role in WWE's feud between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes

During the Apr. 3 edition of SmackDown, which emanated from Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, McAfee made his long-anticipated return to WWE.

He was revealed to be on the other end of Orton's recent phone calls. McAfee turned heel, hitting a low blow on Rhodes and helping Orton beat him down.

It's unknown how much of a role McAfee will have in Rhodes' match against Orton. If WrestleMania 41 is any indication, it might be heavily. Travis Scott infamously appeared during Rhodes' match against John Cena, helping the latter win his record-setting 17th world championship.

Hopefully, WWE has learned from that experience. This is McAfee's first prominent in-ring role since May 2025. He briefly feuded with Gunther leading into Backlash, which also took place in St. Louis. While he lost, he seemingly gained the respect of the “Ring General,” who has since retired legends such as John Cena and AJ Styles.