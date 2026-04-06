Some wrestlers are just meant to be a heel, such as WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, who has embraced her current persona and doesn't want to go back to being a babyface.

Speaking to Esteban Ramirez (via WrestleTalk), Morgan said she likes “Being a bad girl” with a laugh. However, she explained that being a heel is “just so fun, easy, and freeing.”

“When you are a good guy, you're valiant and the people have to like you. They have to respect you, they have to want to root for you, and sometimes that can be very difficult and that can be hard,” Morgan explained. “Being a bad guy, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter if you mess up, it doesn't matter if they love or hate you.

“Obviously, you want to get them to hate you, but that reaction isn't as important as when you are a good guy and you're supposed to be getting cheered. So I love being a bad girl, I love the freedom that gives me, I feel very comfortable, I feel very in my wheelhouse. I would stay terrible forever,” she continued.

How long has Liv Morgan been a heel in WWE?

Morgan has been a heel ever since her return from injury in 2024. She convinced Dominik Mysterio to turn on his longtime lover interest, Rhea Ripley, at SummerSlam.

Ever since then, Morgan has integrated herself into the Judgment Day stable. She is one of the heel faction's leaders alongside Mysterio.

Before her injury in 2024, Morgan spent most of her main roster career as a babyface. She won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2022, cashing her contract in on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In 2026, Morgan won the Royal Rumble for the first time. She will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 42.