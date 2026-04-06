Former WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has now entered the 40s. Celebrating her birthday on Apr. 5, 2026, Flair uploaded a series of glamorous photos on her social media profile, showcasing her iconic birthday look and celebration.

In a series of 15 photos and videos, Flair shared her celebration. “The Queen” initially uploaded her look on social media before she paired it and posed with her friends Kiana James and Jade Cargill. Flair also uploaded a photo with Finn Bálor's Vero Rodríguez. She also posed with her 77-year-old father and wrestling legend Ric Flair. In a few other videos, Flair was spotted blowing her birthday candle as well as partying inside a club. “Hello, 40. [Butterfly emoji,” Flair wrote while paying homage to her stylist Brian Valentine.

Several wrestling personalities also commented on her post and left their well wishes. “Happy Birthday! Love You! [red heart emoji],” wrote Ric Flair. “Happy Birthday you BEAUTIFUL Butterfly [three butterfly emojis],” Jade Cargill shared. Kiana James also wrote, “Happy Birthday my gorgeous gorgeous girl!”

Flair is now scheduled to be at WrestleMania 42 with her partner Alexa Bliss to face The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend), Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) in a Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

John Cena earned Charlotte Flair's respect long before his WWE retirement

Last year, John Cena tapped out to Gunther and announced his retirement from WWE and pro-wrestling. During an exclusive with ClutchPoints, Flair opened up about Cena earning her respect long before his retirement.

“If there's one thing I took from watching his journey, it's how completely he gave himself to his craft and to this business,” Flair raved. “Despite being, arguably, the greatest of all time, he was always approachable and never stopped making time for talent seeking advice.”

If there was one way that Flair would like to be the same as Cena, it'd be in the respect he garnered from his peers. He did this “through consistency, humility, and giving everything back.”