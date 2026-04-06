Arguably known as one of the most popular pro-wrestlers of all-time, WWE legend Hulk Hogan is also often credited with placing pro-wrestling and WWE in its mainstream position right now. Passed away last year in 2025, Hogan's life is now going to be immortalized with the upcoming Netflix docuseries.

Released earlier on Monday, Apr. 6, 2026, on Netflix's social media platforms, Hulk Hogan: Real American is a new 4-part limited series that shares the story of wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

The trailer begins with Hogan's iconic body slam to André the Giant at WrestleMania 3. The clip runs with b-clips and a voiceover of Hogan that claims, how people that hate him will know the truth about him once he is gone, “Who was this guy [Hulk Hogan] really?”

Throughout the trailer, other clips show some of Hogan's iconic moments, his old age, battles with injuries, and the rigorous workout schedule he followed even in his late 60s and early 70s. It also shows glimpses of his family life, him playing with his children in their early childhood, as well as the “sinister side to his success.”

Midway through the trailer, the video shows Hogan's life away from wrestling, his partying and clubbing days, as Jimmy Hart adds, “It was a recipe for disaster.” While Hogan says, “There are millions of kids that believe in me, what I stand for.” While Bret Hart cuts him off and says, “You are a liar.” The docuseries also shows the story of his marriages and personal life.

“Terry Bollea was just a human being. But when I went into that ring, brother, I was Hulk Hogan. The character helps people, that's all I know. I can't predict what the final act of the story is gonna be, but the legend of Hulk Hogan will live forever,” Hogan claims.

The series will also feature interviews with Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Linda Hogan, Jimmy Hart, and Kevin Nash, who, alongside Scott Hall, helped form the legendary New World Order faction in WCW in the late 1990s.

Claimed as his final interview, Hogan passed away on Jul. 24, 2025, at his residence in Clearwater, Florida. Hogan’s career ran from 1977 to 2012, where he held 12 world titles across both WWE and WCW. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on two occasions: first in 2005 as a singles wrestler and then in 2020 as part of the nWo. His final WWE appearance was January 6th, 2025.