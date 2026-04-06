The real reason that Road Dogg left Friday Night SmackDown's creative team may have been revealed, and it didn't have to do with WWE Unreal Season 2.

About a month after exiting WWE, Road Dogg, whose real name is Brian James, broke his silence on the matter during a virtual autograph signing (via Fightful Select).

“It was moving too fast… It was just moving too fast for me,” James admitted. “We talked about my brothers and their grandkids and I didn't get to spend a whole lot of time with mine, so I'm gonna do more of that now.”

Road Dogg left WWE on his own volition in March 2026. Reports indicated that he didn't reveal a reason for his exit at first, but he was not fired.

This was a somewhat surprising move. He has been part of WWE's creative team for over a decade since 2014. He resigned as the head writer of SmackDown following WrestleMania 35 but was promoted back to the role in February 2025. Road Dogg was co-head writer of the show before his exit in March 2026.

Regardless of what he does next, fans can rule out a jump to AEW. Road Dogg didn't make it sound like he was interested in joining the promotion during the signing.

Billy Gunn was asked a question about AEW, but both he and Road Dogg said they didn't “know the answer” because they're not working for them. Road Dogg shared a similar sentiment, and when asked if he'd know in the future, he replied, “No.”

Road Dogg got brutally honest about WWE Unreal after his exit

During the same virtual signing, Road Dogg was asked about WWE Unreal and if it is giving too much away about professional wrestling.

“As an old timer, I think we always feel that way [that it’s exposing the business too much]…” he said. “The idea behind it, in my opinion, is it’s an on-ramp or an exit ramp into the actual episodic television show, and I don’t know if there’s a metric that can tell you whether that works or not.”