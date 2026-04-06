After TikTok star Bryce Hall criticized WWE, he received a wide range of responses, including one from former Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana).

Perry responded to Hall's post on Sunday, Apr. 5, 2026, on X, formerly Twitter. She posted three laughing crying emojis and wrote, “What an idiotic thing to say.”

Hall responded a few hours later. He posted a GIF of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during his iconic promo with Triple H when he said, “Shut up, b***h!”

Is Bryce Hall going to show up in WWE?

Some fans are concerned that Hall has been contracted to show up in WWE at some point. After all, he used a WWE GIF to respond to Perry.

One fan commented under his response to Perry, speculating that TKO Group Holdings has contacted Hall for an appearance at WrestleMania 42. It wouldn't be that surprising. Celebrities like Jelly Roll, IShowSpeed, Lil Yachty, and Pat McAfee all appear to be set to appear at WrestleMania 42.

“Please don't tell me TKO contacted you to have a spot at WrestleMania,” the fan pleaded. “With all the Pat McAfee fiasco going I really wouldn't be surprised.”

Hall's criticisms of WWE went viral on Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2026. He took to X to air his grievances with professional wrestling, questioning why it has such a big following.

“WWE is just a bunch of grown men who blast steroids & fake fight, how is there such a big fan base? Serious question,” Hall wrote.

However, his criticisms may not hold weight. Fans pulled the receipts from Hall's post, which included a picture of him on the set of Friday Night SmackDown in 2021.

Previously, Hall has competed in boxing and bare-knuckle boxing. He is 0-1 in boxing and 1-0 in bare-knuckle boxing. Perhaps he will step into the ring and try his hand at professional wrestling. He wouldn't be the first social media star to do so, as Logan Paul is one of WWE's top stars after rising to fame on social media.