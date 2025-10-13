There is a chance that WWE star Seth Rollins is dealing with an injury, which may be why he was kicked out of the Vision faction, which he created.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports Rollins spent the Crown Jewel weekend in a sling. “Seth Rollins had been wearing a sling backstage and around Australia over the last day,” his post on X, formerly Twitter.

If he is injured, it would explain why he was suddenly ousted from his group. Rollins was kicked out of the group during the October 13, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Bron Breakker started it by hitting a spear on Rollins. Bronson Reed then hit Rollins with a Tsunami before they stood tall with Paul Heyman as the show ended.

Is WWE's Seth Rollins dealing with an injury?

It is hard to tell if Rollins' injury is legitimate after the year he's had. During the July 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, Rollins faced LA Knight in a match.

He seemingly suffered a knee injury during it. The match was abruptly ended, and it appeared he had tweaked his knee. He then returned at the SummerSlam PLE the following month, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk.

That resulted in Rollins winning his second World Heavyweight Championship. He has since successfully defended it several times.

So, is he really hurt? Time will tell if he is playing us all again.

While he is still champion, it may not be for long. WWE is setting up Breakker and Reed to be household names soon. Perhaps one of them will take the title off Rollins.

The Vision was formed after Heyman aligned himself with Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Heyman betrayed Punk and Roman Reigns, two of his closest allies, before joining forces with Rollins.

Breakker then joined the group on the following episode of RAW. Reed would join the Vision during the May edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. They remained together until they kicked Rollins out of the group on October 13, 2025.