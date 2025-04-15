One of the biggest phenomenons in pop culture recently has been A Minecraft Movie, thanks in large part to the memes like the Chicken Jockey scene, and WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix got into the run.

During the broadcast, WWE posted an image on their social media pages of Rey Mysterio vs. Julius Creed. At one point in the match, Mysterio was on Creed's shoulders.

Of course, WWE could not let the moment go unnoticed, as they posted an image of it on social media with the caption, “CHICKEN JOCKEY!”

It is a reference to the iconic scene from A Minecraft Movie where Jason Momoa's character faces a Chicken Jockey in a wrestling ring. In the game, a Chicken Jockey is a young zombie who rides a chicken in combat.

The scene went viral, and it has become a trend to react to it in theaters by throwing popcorn, bringing real chickens into the auditorium, and other shenanigans.

WWE was smart to take advantage of the meme while it is relevant. A Minecraft Movie is a big hit at the box office, grossing over $552 million in its first couple of weeks in theaters.

It opened to a whopping $162 million domestically, the most for a video game movie. Overall, it made over $300 million worldwide during its opening weekend.

A Minecraft Movie is the first adaptation of the popular video game. It follows four outsiders who get trapped in the Overworld. They team with Steve (Jack Black), a master crafter, to defeat Malgosha, the ruler of the Nether.

WWE is gearing up for its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 41. It emanates from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The current main events are a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes.

The April 14, 2025, edition of WWE RAW on Netflix is the go-home RAW before WrestleMania. It serves as a final push to set up storylines heading into the Showcase of the Immortals.