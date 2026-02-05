A few years ago, after the Elimination Chamber PLE in Australia, Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax went extremely viral on the internet. During one of the live shows, weeks after the PLE, Ripley performed the infamous stinkface move on Jax.

The NSFW moment and clip went extremely viral and became a talking point amongst the fans. Recently, appearing on Chris Van Vliet's Insight, Jax opened up about the incident and shared what went behind the segment.

“Well, I mean, it was my idea to stink face. It wasn’t my idea for her to get them freaking cheeks out. So obviously, that’s what I do. I do the stink face, and as a heel, I like to rub it in, literally. I just thought we were on the live event. I thought one night, let’s change this up.”

Following the Jax-Ripley viral moment, the duo advanced it further by involving former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. “Why not? Because it was a cool Triple Threat moment, me, her, and Shayna, and I was like, ‘Why don’t you give me a stink face?’ She’s like, really? She was like, ‘You mean like Rikishi style?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, do the full Rikishi. Get it, get it!’ And then we did it. And obviously, like, the crowd went nuts, and then it was a viral moment, and yeah, and then we had a good time,” Jax added.

“We actually switched it a couple nights because everybody was expecting it, and I was trying to be a dick about it. Then I did it to Shayna, where Shayna was like, ‘Let me have it.’ She closed her eyes, and then I freaking took out Rhea, and then she didn’t realize it was me. It was funny. It was a good time.”

Nia Jax is currently involved in a tag-team with Lash Legend on SmackDown, while Ripley is the current women's tag team champion with IYO Sky.