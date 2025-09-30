It doesn't sound like WWE legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts is the only one ready for John Cena's farewell tour to end, as Ric Flair seemingly is as well.

Speaking to The Escapist, Flair claimed Cena should “walk away” from professional wrestling forever once he has his last match in December 2025, something Flair has yet to fully do.

“John is making so damn much money in the movies right now. He doesn't need to do anything else,” Flair reasoned. “I hope that he'll walk away and stay away. Wrestling is very addictive. When you've done it as long as John has, over 20 years, it’s hard to change your way of life.

“I see John periodically, but I can't say enough nice things about John Cena. He's a wonderful person. And he is very happily married, his wife is lovely. They're building a new home here in Tampa,” he continued.

Whether or not Cena listens to Flair's advice remains to be seen. Flair has had several “retirement” matches in the past, so we'll see if Cena follows suit.

John Cena's last WWE match is set

In just over two months, Cena will compete in his last ever WWE match. It will mark the conclusion of his year-long farewell tour, which has given WWE fans around the globe a chance to see him live one more time.

His last match will take place at the December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. His opponent has not been announced, but whoever gets to face him will have big shoes to fill.

Cena announced his farewell tour at the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE. He competed in the annual Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches.

At WrestleMania 41, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. That was his 17th world championship. He broke his tie with Flair for the most recognized world championship in WWE history. They were tied at 16 for several years.