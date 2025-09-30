While fans still don't know who John Cena will face in his retirement match, promotion for the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, where it will take place, has begun.

WWE dropped a poster for Saturday Night's Main Event, where Cena's last match will take place. It features a black and white image of Cena as he looks down somberly. “One last time,” the tag line reads.

The official poster for John Cena’s final match. December 13. One Last Time. pic.twitter.com/8ZiwQYSL1z — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Additionally, WWE released another poster, which is less somber. It features an image of Cena with the Undisputed WWE Championship over his shoulder. The tag line reads, “The last real champion. One last time.”

The last time really is now. @JohnCena’s final match is set for #SNME in Washington, D.C. on December 13. Get your tickets on Oct. 17 because after this…you can’t see him. pic.twitter.com/ZKHNrpDZh6 — Triple H (@TripleH) September 30, 2025

The event will be held at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Fans can register for pre-sale opportunities, which will commence on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 10 am EST. The regular sale will then begin on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 10 am EST.

“John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque praised. “Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe.”

John Cena's WWE farewell tour concludes at Saturday Night's Main Event

On December 13, 2025, Cena will compete in the last match of his illustrious career. It will mark the end of his ongoing farewell tour, which began during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

During the farewell tour, Cena competed in the 2025 Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. At WrestleMania 41, Cena beat Cody Rhodes to win his record-setting 17th world championship.

He would hold it for several months, successfully defending it against old foes like Randy Orton, CM Punk, and R-Truth during his title reign. Cena lost it to Rhodes in a rematch at SummerSlam.

Afterward, he was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar, who made his return to WWE after a two-year hiatus. They would eventually face at Wrestlepalooza. Cena was squashed by Lesnar in under nine minutes. Before his Lesnar showdown, Cena beat Logan Paul at Clash in Paris.

It is unclear who Cena will face at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. He only has a handful of dates left on his farewell tour, so WWE will have to use their last matchup wisely.

Before then, he will face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel. After that, he will make a couple of appearances on episodes of RAW and will appear at Survivor Series: WarGames in November. Then, it's time for his retirement match.