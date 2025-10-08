Those wondering when the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns will get his hands on one of his oldest WWE foes, Seth Rollins, now have a clearer idea of the timeline.

Despite Reigns currently feuding with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker of the Vision, Rollins' stable, he may not face the “Visionary” until 2026.

Dave Melzter of the Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling News) reports Reigns will compete in the WarGames match at the upcoming Survivor Series PLE. While that likely means he will get physical with Rollins, it won't be in a singles match. So, that makes 2026 the next logical time for their first singles match in years, possibly even stretching it out until WrestleMania 42 in April.

“I think Roman’s definitely doing the San Diego show (Survivor Series), but he’s not in a singles match in San Diego, he’s in the WarGames, unless they change,” said Meltzer. “There’s no Roman Reigns/Seth Rollins match before at the earliest January, and I doubt January because I’m sure they’ll both be in the [Royal] Rumble. So, I think it’s probably WrestleMania as a guess.”

Something to note about Meltzer's comments is that he says Reigns and Rollins will both be in the Royal Rumble match. Traditionally, world champions don't compete in the annual battle royal. After all, the prize is for a match against them at that year's WrestleMania.

Does this mean Rollins could drop the World Heavyweight Championship before the Royal Rumble PLE on January 31, 2026? The only viable option to lose it to appears to be CM Punk. So, fans will have to wait and see what happens.

When will Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins face next in WWE?

More than likely, Reigns and Rollins will face at WrestleMania 42. All signs point to the Showcase of the Immortals being the place where they add the latest chapter to their story.

Reigns and Rollins debuted on the WWE main roster as part of the Shield (with Dean Ambrose). Rollins eventually disbanded the group by joining the Authority in 2014.

While the Shield would reunite multiple times in the subsequent years, Reigns and Rollins have never resolved their feud. They competed in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41 that also included CM Punk. Their last singles match was at the 2022 Royal Rumble during Reigns' 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.