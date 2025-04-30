It appears fans of WWE's Roman Reigns will have to wait to see him in action after WrestleMania 41 as the “Only Tribal Chief” is on a hiatus.

During a recent Q&A with WrestleVotes, Joey Votes was asked when fans can expect to see Reigns again. Unfortunately, it sounds like he will miss the next PLE, Backlash, and the May edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

“I'd be surprised if he's on the Backlash card,” said Votes. “Money in the Bank is possible, but I'm not counting on him next weekend being at St. Louis, no.”

So, a Money in the Bank return seems likely for Reigns. He could come back in the weeks leading up to the PLE to set up a potential match. Or he could also make a surprise return and attack CM Punk, Seth Rollins, or Paul Heyman.

Why is Roman Reigns on a hiatus from WWE?

The reason for Reigns' absence is unclear. WWE fans are accustomed to him taking time off after marquee events like WrestleMania. Last year, he took a four-month hiatus, returning at SummerSlam in August.

Luckily, this does not appear to be as long of a break. Still, he will likely miss Backlash before coming back in time for Money in the Bank, which emanates from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Reigns was last seen on the Monday Night RAW episode after WrestleMania 41 on April 21, 2025. He confronted Seth Rollins, who pinned him two days earlier, and Paul Heyman, who betrayed him at the event.

Despite Reigns getting the upper hand, Bron Breakker, the third member of Rollins' faction, hit him with a spear. Breakker then hit a second spear on Reigns that sent him through the barricade.

Now, it appears Reigns will be selling the attack for over a month before making his triumphant return. Rollins' group has been running roughshod over the RAW roster. They recently attacked one of Reigns' allies, Sami Zayn.

Reigns is one of WWE's top stars. He is usually a fixture of their summer season. While he is currently on a hiatus, he is still a safe bet to have a marquee match at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam PLE in August.

He is coming off his second-straight loss at WrestleMania. Last year, he lost to Cody Rhodes in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 40. In turn, he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship, which he had held for more than 1,300 days at that point.