Former Universal Champion Roman Reigns sent WWE fans into a frenzy before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas after giving his opinion on President Donald Trump.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Reigns got honest about politics. Vanity Fair notes he is a registered Democrat, but he “considers himself a centrist.” He added that the choice in last year's election was “very clear,” explaining, “One person was giving us information. One person was answering questions, so it wasn’t that hard.”

When asked point-blank if he voted for Trump, Reigns paused. He then explained why he “supports” President Trump, and it comes down to “supporting a bright future for our country.” Reigns also credited Trump for “positive and competent leadership.”

“I support our president,” Reigns claimed. “Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background. He’s been in entertainment. He’s been in big business, politics. At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership. For us to be what we’re supposed to be—to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing.”

At the same time, Reigns acknowledges that he doesn't support everything Trump does. Trump's actions with his rivals mirror what WWE does, as Reigns explained. “To be honest, the world seems to be more like wrestling than any other form of entertainment,” he quipped.

“It’s like he needs that adversary,” Reigns said. “He needs that opposition to bounce off of. He needs that competitive motivation or something.” Trump’s pugilistic approach, of course, is not unlike WWE’s own template. It’s why, in the Trump era, wrestling has been held up as a Rosetta stone for understanding modern politics.”

Some WWE fans were not thrilled with Reigns' comments. One fan on X, formerly Twitter, poked fun at WWE's Nick Khan, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and Reigns. “Nick Khan: Heh, AEW bad amirite? HHH: Stop booing my booking. Roman: I am a centrist [Democrat]. Trump is smart and good,” their post read.

A fan commented, “This week has been hilarious[,] and it has barely begun.” Another called this the “Funniest WrestleMania week in a looong time.”

Reigns is not the only WWE figure to back Trump. Recently, Triple H shared his support of Trump as well, saying he “just captivates people.”

“I think Trump's ability…like him or hate him the way he does it…but he's charismatic in so many ways, and I think he likes getting under people's skin, generating [heat],” he said.

Will WWE's Roman Reigns get involved in politics after his Donald Trump takes?

Could Roman Reigns eventually try his hand at politics after hanging up the boots? He would not be the first to do so. WWE Hall of Fame member Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) is the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Reigns kept it close to the chest when discussing his political aspirations. The interviewer brought up a “half serious suggestion” that he runs for governor of Florida someday.

He replied, “You never know. You just never know,” with a smile.

In the same interview, Reigns also revealed his desire to move onto a “less physical form of entertainment” after his retirement. He disclosed that his current contract is up after WrestleMania 42 in April 2026. After that, he may re-sign for another year or two “max” before calling it a career.