Missing from televised WWE programming for weeks now, Judgment Day member and a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Roxanne Perez has finally shared an update on her current absence from the weekly shows.

Speaking and sharing a major health concern via her social media, Perez announced undergoing surgery to remove a benign mass from her back. Revealing that it was causing her “pain,” Perez decided on removing it.

“I’ve been out for about a week now. I recently underwent a surgery to remove a benign mass that was in my back, that was causing me a lot of pain for a couple of months. I didn’t want to have time off. My recovery is going well. I don’t have too much pain anymore. It kind of comes and goes.” Further discussing her return timeline to WWE, Perez added, “I’m going to be back in the ring in no time.“

Article Continues Below

Roxanne Perez says she recently had surgery for a benign mass that was in her back “My recovery is going well… I’m gonna be back in the ring in no time.” pic.twitter.com/pLzw9AaYhG — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 18, 2026

She last wrestled at the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following which concerns started emerging on social media about her health. Following her participation in the 2026 women’s Royal Rumble in Jan. 2026, Perez was also present during the Feb. 2, 2026, episode of Monday Night RAW, where she went through a table during Raquel Rodriguez's match against Stephanie Vaquer. Fans now believe Perez went through to the table to get herself written off television while maintaining kayfabe and undergoing surgery during that span.

A few months ago, another Judgment Day member, JD McDonagh, also underwent surgery. After an absence of nearly two months, McDonagh recently returned on the Feb. 16, 2026, episode of RAW.