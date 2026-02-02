Facing off with WWE icon Charlotte Flair came at a price for the young upstart Roxanne Perez, who suffered a bloody injury at the hands of “The Queen.”

Perez took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain about a tactic Flair used after the Jan. 30, 2026, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, claiming she used “her gear as a weapon.”

The referee should’ve disqualified Charlotte for using her gear as a weapon!!!! I was stabbed!!! Justice for the judgement day NOW @WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wuPiht97YT — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) January 31, 2026

“The referee should’ve disqualified Charlotte for using her gear as a weapon!!!! I was stabbed!!!” Perez claimed. “Justice for the judgement day NOW [WWE].”

Her face was busted up after her match against Flair. She appeared to be especially cut near her ear and the top of her cheek. Luckily, she wasn't bleeding as much as she was in the match in the photos she shared post-match.

Roxanne Perez didn't successfully follow up her 2025 WWE Royal Rumble performance in 2026

Article Continues Below

After lasting over an hour (a WWE record) in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble and eliminating one Superstar, Perez lasted less than a quarter of the time she did last year in 2026.

She entered the match in the 11th spot, lasting over 22 minutes before being eliminated by Tiffany Stratton, the runner-up of the match.

While Perez didn't win, her Judgment Day stablemate, Liv Morgan, did win the match. She had to eliminate three other women on her way to victory, including Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez.

This was her fourth appearance in a Royal Rumble match. Her first came in 2023 when Perez made a surprise appearance. She was the NXT Women's Champion at the time. The following year, she'd enter in the lucky 27th spot but was eliminated by Stratton again.

Perez feels like an inevitable Royal Rumble winner. However, she will have to wait at least one more year for her next opportunity to win one.